From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chief Willie Obiano has presented his last budget as governor to the members of the Anambra State House of Assembly. The proposed budget of N141.9 billion is for the 2022 fiscal year.

The capital expenditure was N81 billion, representing 67 percent while the recurrent expenditure was N60.9 billion and that represents 43 percent. The draft estimate was based on realistic projections on all sources of revenue available to the state.

According to the budget, roads, works and infrastructure would cost the state the sum of N23 billion; agriculture would take N3 billion while education would take N3.23 billion.

Obiano proposed N3.42 billion for Environment; N2.08 billion for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy; N5.8 billion for Health; N1 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises and N2.1 billion for Water Resources and Public Utilities.

The sum of N1.4 billion was budgeted for the Community Social Development Program to enable the commencement of the third phase of the community-choose-your-project initiative as well as provisions for disability programs.

At the budget presentation presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Okafor, Governor Obiano said that his administration had no plans of increasing taxes and levies in the coming year; saying that the estimate was geared towards sustaining his performance over the last seven years.

Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Obiekwe, a lawyer, while commending the governor, appealed to the incoming administration to emulate Obiano’s style of leadership which he claimed has been beneficial to Ndi Anambra.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .