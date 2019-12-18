Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano has assured of government commitment to providing a secure and safe environment for the people of Anambra to celebrate Christmas and new year.

Obiano who spoke through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, listed some of the measures put in place to include the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation and general maintenances of roads and the installation of street lights all over the state.

Adinuba also said far-reaching measures have been taken to enhance security and manage traffic.

“Millions of ndi Anambra, their in-laws and friends from across the globe are about to start coming delighted that their state is not just the safest in the whole country but the most peaceful, the most united and the most socially cohesive. We are proud of this record,” he said.

Adinuba, however, decried the actions of some people hopping from one media house to another in search of journalists who write salacious but false stories about Anambra.

“They want journalists to report that Anambra has become so insecure that indigenes have been leaving in droves for other states to celebrate this year’s Christmas. They also want to publish fantastic stories that the state spent a whopping N1.3billion on Christmas decorations. The state government would like to state categorically that such reports are absolutely unconscionable as they are unintelligent.

“Christmas is a season of love, charity and solidarity, not a period for fabricated reports and hate speech. Government and people of Anambra are proud of their rich Christian heritage, and we will never deviate from the noble tradition of Christmas. What is more, we are building an inclusive society, where no one will be left out on the basis of his or her political choice,” he said.