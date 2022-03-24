From Fred Itua, Abuja

Immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), almost one week after he was arrested by the anti-graft agency, why attempting to catch a flight to the United States of America.

The Commission had initially denied Obiano an administrative bail last weekend, but made a U-turn on Monday and granted him bail, with stringent conditions.

Unable to meet some of the conditions, Obiano was held by the EFCC while his friends and associates, tried without success to secure his release.

Worried by the development, the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), met with some leaders from Anambra State, to intervene.

It was gathered that Obiano finally met the conditions on Wednesday evening, after which he was released to members of his family.

His international passport has been reportedly seized, to prevent him from jumping bail. He is also expected to report regularly at the anti-graft agency’s office for further grilling.

Obiano is being accused of embezzling billions of naira belonging yo Anambra State, when he held away as governor for eight years.

