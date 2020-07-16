Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has restated the commitment of his administration towards the sustenance of its rural electrification projects.

He said his resolve in that direction was aimed at extending electric power to rural communities and ensuring that the state enjoys stable power in the near future.

Commissioner for Public Utility, Emeka Ezenwanne, stated this during the second edition of ‘Meet the Media’, organised by the governor’s media team to provide insight into Obiano’s achievements.

Ezenwanne said the Obiano administration has embarked on transformational projects in rural electrification, saying some communities which were hitherto in darkness have been lit up.

He said the governor’s efforts, along with a recent memorandum of understanding signed with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to build a massive transmission and power generating infrastructure in Anambra, are aimed at improving power in the state.

Ezenwanne said the project will include a 2×60 MVA transmission substation in Onitsha, Nnewi, Ifitedunu, Umuchu and Aguleri.