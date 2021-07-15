From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has terminated the appointments of some of his aides said to have been collecting huge salaries and working against the governor’s interest.

An official letter dated July 6, 2021, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Government, Mr. Primus Odili, and addressed to the State Accountant-General, noted that “all salaries, incentives and benefits of those affected by the dismissal should be terminated forthwith.”

The letter reads in part: “I write to communicate the approval of His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, of the termination of appointments of the underlisted appointees with immediate effect.”

Some of the affected political appointees, as published by the Chief of Staff, include: Azubuike Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilisations; Prince Onyechi Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Lands; as well as John Onyeakpa.

Others include Chika Gabriel Ibeneme, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Joseph Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant on Project Management (FADAMA); Esedo Ruth Uzochukwu, Special Assistant on Environment; Chidi Adi Ekwenugo, Senior Special Assistant ANSSIPA; Ezekwelu Kingsley, Senior Special Assistant on Media; among others too numerous to mention.

Reacting to the development, Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Jude Emecheta, expressed disappointment that those the governor paid salaries turned around to fight him.

But one of the allegedly sacked aides, who pleaded anonymity, said: “I heard the news of the sack just like any other person. I’ve not received any letter from the concerned authority. That is why I cannot talk authoritatively now.”

