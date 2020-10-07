Juliana Taiwo, Abuja.

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano on Tuesday sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention alleviating the suffering of over 5,000 people displaced by floods in four local government areas of the state.

He told State House Correspondents after the meeting that he was in the presidential villa to brief the president of their predicament and appealed to him for intervention because of their loss of properties and farm produce.

“Four of my local governments out of 21 are under water as we speak because of this flood and it affected a lot of things, properties which include farm produce and what have you. So, I called on Mr. President to assist us at this very crucial time being a COVID time and now, the flood we are experiencing this time around is like 2012 which is terrible. So, he promised to do something immediately. We have over 5,000 people displaced and we already prepared some receptacles where we received the displaced people.