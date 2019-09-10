Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has urged federal institutions in the South East to respect policy of catchment areas in their admission into tertiary universities and other institutions.

The governor made the appeal when the delegation of Management and Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University paid him a visit at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Awka, yesterday.

He said tertiary institutions in the South East ought to pay more attention to people of Igbo extraction in offering them admissions. He decried a situation where an Igbo student will score high above the cut off marks, yet would be denied admission, while their counterparts in other parts of the country will score below cutoff mark and be offered admission.

The delegation was led by chairman of the council, represented by Alhaji Azeez Bello and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone.

Obiano while receiving the delegation urged them to strengthen their efforts in the fight against cultism and crime-related issues, especially among their students.

The governor pledged the state government’s intervention in refurbishing the access road leading to the school’s Faculty of Agriculture, Ifite Ogwuari and also disclosed the intention of the state government to upgrade the primary Health Centre at Ifite Ogwuari to a hospital.

“This is for the purpose of anticipated influx of students and other activities in the area.’’

Chairman of the council, Alhaji Bello, informed the governor that plans had been concluded to commence academic activities at Faculty of Agriculture, Ifite Ogwuari, for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He thanked Gov. Obiano for his support and huge investment in education, which had projected the image of Anambra in the global map.