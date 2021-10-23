From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law.

The law, designed to prohibit and abolish open grazing of cattle and other livestock in the state, was also meant to encourage the establishment of cattle and other livestock ranches in the state. The law also provides for related matters.

Governor Obiano, while signing the bill into law at a brief ceremony held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, appreciated the state House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill.

He said that although the state government already had a means of resolving disputes between farmers and herdsmen, the law would hopefully help to strengthen peace and harmony in the state; and of course, help to make the relationship existing between farmers and herdsmen in the state smooth.

The governor said that the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement the law to the letter.

