By Chinelo Obogo

The Anambra State Government has described Air Peace commencement of three weekly flights into Niamey, Niger Republic, as a historic and decisive step in the economic integration of the African region.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, Governor Willie Obiano, said the resumption of flights from Abuja and Kano from March 11 would be historic because it will help end the trend where passengers from some African cities would have to fly to Paris or London or Madrid to catch a connecting flight to some other African city. He expressed the optimism that with Air Peace scheduled regular flights from Abuja and Kano to Niamey, trade between Nigeria and Niger Republic will rise exponentially.

“We are proud that a worthy indigene of Anambra State, Allen Onyema, founder and chairman of Air Peace, is playing a significant role in ending this regional blight which has been most embarrassing to all of us who are Africans. The cultural propinquity between them is remarkably deep. The Hausa language, for instance, is commonly spoken in both countries, and there are numerous families with members in both places,” he said.

Adinuba also said that the incoming governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has called the Air Peace chairman on the phone to congratulate him on the flights.

“The news of the flights between Abuja and Niamey and between Kano and Niamey.

Soludo also lauded Air Peace for plans to begin operations into London, Houston, Mumbai and Guangzhou.

“It is amazing that this airline which began operations just seven years ago already operates 20 domestic routes and has been flying into Johannesburg and Dubai.

In a related development,

Nigeria’s leading ground handling company, Nahco Aviance, has renewed its contract with Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines, while Air France/Royal Dutch signed new contracts for its operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Nahco’s Head, Corporate Communications, Samuel Akinrinmade, said in a statement that it also signed a deal with Ethiopian Airlines for the provision of warehousing services for the airline’s Lagos operations. In addition, the company has also won the Qatar Airways’ Freighter and warehousing contracts for Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

“Nahco, which handles most of the foreign airlines operating in the country recently announced the signing of Qatar Airways handling contract for Kano and Port Harcourt and we currently have an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner,” he said.

Speaking on the strides achieved in recent times by the Company, its Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, assured on plans to consolidate on the company’s leadership position in the industry and the sustenance of the culture of excellent service.