Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has suspended the planned sale of some assets of the state amongst them commissioners quarters located within the Agu-Awka axis near Government House, Awka.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, made the position of government known in a statement yesterday in Awka.

The opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently criticised the planned sale of some state”s assets as bad.

Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, PDP Publicity secretary noted that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government was trying to dispose all that the state had.

But in a reaction Adinuba described the criticism as a case of de-marketing of the state and corruption fighting back, adding that there was nothing surreptitious about the planned asset disposal.

He said assets put for sale were those government discovered it inherited since the creation of the state in 1991 but were not in any official record of the state government.