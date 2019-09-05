Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra State has urged indigenes of the state who are successful in their enterprises to join hands with the government in the task to develope the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Mike Okonkwo during the commissioning of a high Court complex built by an American-based medical doctor, Godwin Maduka, in Umuchukwu, said the participation of successful indigenes of the state in creating wealth ould reduce unemployment and other vices among youths in the state. He commended Dr. Maduka for his continuous support to the development of the state and urged him not to rest on his oars.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Ijem Onwuamegbu, described the complex as magnificent edifice, and said they were more than eager to take over the High Court for the use in the quick dispensation of justice in the state.

“We want to thank and appreciate the donor, Dr Godwin Maduka, while I use this medium to call on other privileged sons and daughters of the state to emulate him in building such human oriented projects for the development of our dear state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Dr. Maduka, while handing over the High Court to the state said it had always been his desire to put in place the right infrastructure that will grow his community. He said one of such things included justice to the common man even as he recalled how his people used to travel as far as Ekwulobia, Onitsha and Awka in search of justice.