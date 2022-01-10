From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has tasked government recognised traditional rulers in the state on the urgent need for them to pursue peace and any move that would generate development and progress in their various communities.

Obiano, who spoke at the Awka Government House, at the weekend, through his Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters, Veraqueen Okonkwo, during the issuance of certificate of recognition to Igwe Godwin Odiegwu as the Abachacheleku III, the new traditional ruler of Abacha town, Idemili North Local Government Area, noted that the main aim of government’s recognition of traditional rulers was to partner them to bring development to the grassroots and urged them to work to justify the confidence reposed on them by the government.

While congratulating Odiegwu, Obiano said the state government is looking up to traditional rulers to work in synergy with them to develop the rural areas.

He charged the traditional rulers to shun corruption, pursue unity and carry everybody along in the scheme of their affairs.

Responding on behalf of the traditional council of Abacha town, Paul Omofia, the traditional prime minister of the community thanked the governor for recognising their monarch who he noted was chosen by the entire town.

He pledged on behalf of the traditional council and entire people to continue supporting the state government in their onerous task of living legacy projects in the state.

Earlier, Okeke Obata the incumbent president general of the community, Chinwuba Adabanya, Emeka Okelo, two former presidents general and Uche Ajulu-Okeke, former ambassador consular general to South Africa had, in a brief remark, told the governor that the people chose their new traditional ruler after a town hall meeting of all members of the community who unanimously chose the new king to pilot the affairs.