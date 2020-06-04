Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has threatened to shut down markets and churches again over failure to adhered to coronavirus protocols.

Obaino, who gave the warning in a broadcast, said COVID-19 law was place in the state and anybody found culpable would face the wrath of the law.

“The information we received from different quarters indicate that our people have started lowering their guard on the COVID-19 protocols.

“I have it on good authority that traders in various markets no longer comply with the enforcement of the wearing of face masks and the washing of hands. I want to warn that we may consider shutting down the markets if this trend is not halted with immediate effect.

“I have also received similar reports from churches and other religious groups in the state most of whom have discarded the wearing of face masks. I urge the leadership of all religious bodies in Anambra State to ensure compliance with the standard protocols of COVID-19 without further delay.

“Under this new COVID-19 law, it is an offence to be seen in the public without a face mask. The offence attracts a fine of N10,000 or some hours of community service.

“A likely outcome of running more tests is that there will be more reported cases in Anambra State. But I assure you that we have made adequate arrangements to handle the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Obiano said.