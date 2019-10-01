Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare November 16, the birthday of the late first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a national holiday.

Obiano said as the country celebrates its 59th Independence anniversary, it was only right and just to honour Zik of Africa who was the arrowhead of the struggle for the independence and who eventually became the first President of Nigeria.

The governor who spoke at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square Awka where he read the president’s address during the Independence celebration ceremony, said the observation of the national holiday in honour of Zik should start this 2019.

He, however, said that should the president refuse to do make the declaration, he would lead the people of the state to commemorate the day.

Obiano, who identified corruption as the key problem standing against the progress of the Nigeria, called on philanthropists and wealthy Nigerians to emulate the likes of Air Peace boss, Allen Onyeama, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Innocent Chukwuma on their quest for national growth, “if Nigeria must move forward.”

The governor urged the people of the state to keep faith with the Nigeria project and shun divisive tendencies at all time, affirming that there was still hope for Nigeria to attain greatness.

Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Remmy Ezeonwuka, has also called on the president to honour Dr. Azikiwe for his patriotism by accepting the call by Governor Obiano.

Ezeonwuka advised Nigerians to eschew bitterness in their dealings with one another and be proud of their culture and train their children with the fear of God.

He said: “We must as a nation pray and fast for God to intervene in the challenges confronting our country; that is the only way we can make progress as one Nigeria.”

The Independence celebration in Awka the Anambra State capital, was peaceful and the highlight was a March past by men of Nigeria Police Force, school children and other organisations in the state.