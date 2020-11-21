Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is expected to host the 2020 Anambra Educational Icons Award scheduled to be held in the state. At the event ceremony which would be held in partnership with MicNet Concept International, about 100 outstanding personalities would be honoured.

Speaking at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, Managing Director and CEO of MicNet, Mike Nebo, said that those to be so honoured were personalities who had contributed to the advancement and development of education in the state.

Nebo revealed that the award tagged ‘Education Icons Award Nigeria with His Excellency Willie Obiano’ had been held before in Enugu and Lagos States; adding that it would be in different categories.

According to him, the categories are philanthropy section, best schools based on external examination performance, most friendly organisation supporting education and outstanding tertiary institution in the state.

While assuring that the selection and verification process would be meticulously done based on facts, nomination and voting, Nebo revealed that there would be grassroots involvement to select eminent persons who have supported educational development across the state.

The MicNet boss who is also the project manager made it clear that the award had no political undertone but was designed to attract more investors into the education sector in the state. He revealed that the award would reach the northern part of the country in 2021.

He said there would be writing, singing and drawing competition for select primary and secondary school students after which cash prizes worth N3 million would be given to those students adjudged best in each section. He said such competition would help to harness talents.

The group thanked the governor, Obiano, and the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for their efforts to reposition the state’s education sector.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Broadcast Media, Mrs. Ify Aronu Okafor, in her speech, said that her principal attaches great importance to education and has been working hard to ensure that the state stands out in that regard.

She described the award as timely and way of showing gratitude to those who have contributed to educational development in the state and that the nominees would be chosen based on their past records especially in the area of infrastructural provision in schools, award of scholarships to students, capacity building for teachers, and others.