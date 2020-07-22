Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, has advised Arthur Eze to channel his energy and other resources to more meaningful ventures that will be beneficial to the public instead of attacking him.

Obiano, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, reminded Eze that other rich and influential men in the country use their resources to develop their states by building industries which create employment opportunities for the people.

Eze, a renowned philanthropist and a billionaire international oil mogul, had accused Obiano of poor governance and mismanagement of the state’s economy.

He, therefore, threatened to sue the governor for instituting bad governance, breaching some sections of the nation’s constitution and mismanaging the monthly allocations to the state without commensurate development projects to show for them.

But responding, Obiano told the billionaire businessman to emulate Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Innocent Chukwuma popularly known as Innoson, Cosmos Mmaduka and a host of others who use their resources to create employment opportunities.