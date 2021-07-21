From Fred Itua, Abuja Alloyuius Attah, Obinna Odogwu, Awka, and Solomon Mokwugwo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Peter Ilozue, has alleged that the crisis rocking the State chapter of the party was the handwork of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He claimed that Governor Willie Obiano was using the Uba brothers to destabilise the PDP because his party was afraid of the PDP’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

The former House of Representatives aspirant of the party, said that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, who emerged through a parallel primary for the election was not on the mission to win the election but to destabilise and distract the PDP from concentrating on the work ahead.

He said: “It beats my imagination that one particular family will continue to make things hard for the PDP in every election in Anambra. I will make bold to say that Chris Uba and his brother, Ugochukwu, were paid by the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance to ruin PDP. I follow the trend of politics in Anambra, especially in my party, PDP, and I do understand that these guys were being settled to ruin PDP in every election.

“This has been the trend. These brothers never come into any election to win; but to do what I may call family business. I am happy that today, the same crisis is rocking APGA in Anambra ahead of the governorship election. As they fund enemies of PDP to destabilise the party, their own party is also being destabilised from within.”

