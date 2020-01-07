Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and residents of Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for investing in erosion control projects in their community.

Obiano gave the commendation during the inauguration and handing over of Umunze Erosion/Flood Control and Road Improvement Works saying the project was approved by President Buhari.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, said that the President’s intervention had made it possible to tackle the menace of erosion and the havoc wreaked on communities in the state.

The governor advised the people of the area to embrace positive environmental practices and shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse as the improper disposal of wastes aided erosion.

The president, represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said that the project was one of the 19 Federal Government’s ecological intervention projects awarded by the Federal Executive Council in July 2018.

“It is expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the community and its environs. I have no doubts that this intervention will bring a huge relief to this community which have for a very long time been stressed by these ecological challenges,” she said.

Sharon commended the president for taking interest on issues affecting the environment and lauded his commitment to ensuring that all parts of the country enjoyed clean and healthy environment.