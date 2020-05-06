David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has donated 400 bags of 10kg rice to Osumenyi youths in Nnewi South Local Government Area as part of relief packages to cushion the after effect of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Beneficiaries of the palliative comprised indigenes and non-indigenes from 12 villages of Ebenato, Umuka, Amihie and others that make up the Osumenyi community.

President of Osumenyi Youths Council, Charles Ebulue, who supervised the sharing, said the youths would continue to support Governor Obiano and his people-oriented administration. He said he made sure the food item was equitably distributed.

“Today, we are distributing 400 bags of rice given to us by Governor Obiano. A project management and monitoring team from the governor’s office, Society of Public Health Professionals of Nigeria, Anambra chapter and Association of Public Health Nurses of Nigeria of the state chapter were all here for supervision and public enlightenment to the rural dwellers on COVID-19 pandemic, “ he said.

He advised the youths to be law-abiding and shun anything capable of bringing a dent to the image of the community.

Meanwhile, about 10 wealthy individuals in the community, including the Chairman of COVID-19 relief committee in the area, Bath Obidike, donated 1,900 25kg bags of rice to 2,000 families.

Obidike said more vulnerable residents were being considered for further sharing.