From Alloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has enjoined Anambra State Traditional Rulers to join hands and work towards ensuring that the APGA governorship candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo emerges victorious in the November 6th, 202 election.

The Traditional Rulers under the auspices of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council converged on Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, Awka where they met with the governor yesterday.

Governor Obiano said his major aim of gathering the traditional rulers was to appreciate them, having worked well with his administration’s two terms. He pleaded with them to endorse and support the APGA candidate at the polls.

While Presenting the APGA candidate to them, Governor Obiano noted that APGA administration did well under Peter Obi and that that his government also did well under APGA. He said Professor Soludo will do best when he assumes office because he performed well managing the Nigerian economy and has the reach, contacts, hence, will be able to attract developments into the state.

Chairman of South East and Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alfred Achebe, State Chairman of APGA, Norbert Obi, Senator Victor Umeh, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters, Veraqueen Okonkwo and Chief Alex Onukwue, among others were present at the meeting.

