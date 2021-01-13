From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chairman of WichTech Group, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, has told the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to start picking its belongings from Agu Awka as its reign in the state would end with Governor Willie Obiano’s tenure.

Nwankwo, governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this at a press conference in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, saying APGA’s fate in the state had been sealed.

He said APC had designed workable strategies to win the poll expected to hold in November and that his wealth of experience in the private sector stood him out from his rivals.