Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor, has assured the people that ongoing road projects in the state would be completed before Governor Willie Obiano’s tenure elapses.

Ifejiofor, during a press briefing, said relevant actions were already being taken in that direction, as according to him, the governor was committed to building lasting infrastructure in the state.

This is even as he said the controversial stoppage of repair works on the old Oba-Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija federal road, reportedly by the Federal Ministry of Works, was because the person who initiated it did not seek approval from government.

Although Ifejiofor denied knowing who was behind the works, it was gathered that Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the Senate, had sent words to Governor Obiano telling him to stop interfering in his business, especially as it concerns the repair works which he initiated.

In a letter dated November 4, 2020, Office of the Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State and signed by Ezeala Chidi, the government said it was not to its knowledge that an approval was granted to anybody to work on the said road.

Ifejiofor told newsmen that neither the construction firm executing the job nor the name behind it bothered to reach out to the state government.