Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There were fireworks in Nri ancient kingdom in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State recently when the Special Adviser to the Governor on Events, Chief Anthony Ugorji, was initiated into the Ozo Nri traditional society.

From all walks of life, his relatives, friends, well-wishers and associates gathered at his Umunbe Obeagu country home to join him in the all-important ceremony.

Some of the dignitaries were his principal, Governor Obiano, represented by the managing director and chief executive officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Chief Uche Nworah, and the member representing Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dozie Nwankwo.

Others were the traditional ruler of Enugu-Ukwu na Igwe Umunri, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh, and his cabinet members; Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor; member representing Njikoka II State Constituency, Pita Ibida; his counterpart in Anambra West Constituency, Mr. Patrick Obalum-Udoba; chairman of Anaocha Local Government Council, Mr. Estate Onyegu; and the immediate past chairman of the council, Ikeobi Ejiofor; among other important guests.

By his initiation into the Ozo Nri Society, Chief Ugorji now has a higher platform and opportunity to be part of the decision making body of the community. It also, according to him, made him one of the key custodians of Igbo culture and tradition in his community.

Speaking shortly after the initiation, the celebrant said that he would continually toe the path of truth in all his dealings and as well ensure that everybody seeking redress in any dispute would get fair judgment, in accordance with the local laws guiding the community.

Ugorji, who was conferred with the Ozo Ebube Chukwu title, said his initiation into the sacred traditional institution has opened new avenues that would enable him to help the masses and do more for the society.

Felicitating with his aide, Governor Obiano congratulated the celebrant for taking the bold step of taking the Ozo title. He said that he identifies with cultural events because of his undying love and respect for the customs and traditions of Igbo, hence his administration’s resolve and determination to keep promoting the positive aspects of Igbo customs and traditions.

Obiano charged the celebrant to adhere strictly to the norms and tenets of Ndi Ozo, which among other things is to be truthful always and as well, be an ambassador of peace to his people.

The governor, who prayed for God to guide him in his new assignment, called on the celebrant to use his position as an Ozo title holder to better the life of the people around him and stand always on the path of truth which Ndi Ozo over the years were known for.