From Fred Itua, Abuja, Alloyuius Attah, Obinna Odogwu, Awka, and Solomon Mokwugwo, Nnewi

Senior aides to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, have resigned ahead of the November 6th election, even as more loyalists are reportedly pledging support to the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji.

Senior special assistant to the governor on Legal Matters, Mr Chika Ekwenugo and his colleague in Works, Nwachukwu Okpaloka, confirmed their resignation at the weekend.

They insisted that their decision to dump the governor was long overdue. The duo who were until last week Friday loyal members of Governor Obiano’s camp, were reported to have since joined the campaign train of the candidate of the ruling APGA in the state, Umeoji.

Ekwenugo in chat with newsman in Abuja, commended the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not succumbing to the alleged pressure to drop Umeoji on Friday.

He described the emergence of Umeoji as the party’s flag bearer in the November 6th election as a major political victory for the people of Anambra State.

Ekwenugo also appealed to the governor and other stakeholders to join hands to deliver the party’s candidate in order to fast track real development in the state

Sources said more serving aides to Governor Obiano may have perfected plans to pitch tent with Umeoji for the election.

Already, some members of the state Assembly, including Hon Timothy Ifedioranma (representing Njikoka 1), have joined Umeoji’s camp, describing his emergence as APGA governorship candidate as another victory for democracy and good people of Anambra State.

