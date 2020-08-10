Anambra Government, yesterday, announced the death of Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security.

A statement by Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, said the Police suspect his death may be a case of homicide.

It read: “Mr Ekwegbalu was a thorough, quiet, unassuming, energetic and dedicated security official whose forte was intelligence gathering. To carry out his duties faithfully, effectively and efficiently, he kept a low-profile in the public space throughout the years he was in office as the SSA to the Governor on Security. He was not known to most government officials and declined the use of any paraphernalia that could give him out as an intelligence operative.

He had in the last few months devoted his infectious energy and acute professional intelligence to monitoring cults in various parts of the state following an increase in the menace of young cult members in educational institutions and elsewhere. The results have been outstanding. Mr Ekwegbalu’s tragic death is a serious setback to the fight against the cult menace and crime generally in the state.”