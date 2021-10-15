The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo’s chances of winning the Anambra governorship election gained more grounds on Wednesday after hundreds of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members in Anambra State defected to the PDP and vowed to support him to victory.

The APGA members, led by the Anambra State Youth Leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus, were welcomed to the PDP by Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, and several PDP leaders at a ceremony held at the Delta State Government House in Asaba on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Comrade Magnus joined the PDP along with several serving members of the Governor Willie Obiano-led government.

Welcoming the new entrants, Ozigbo hailed their courage to take a stand for what is right for Anambra by rejecting what he described as a “failed government and party” when the state needs them to stand up and be heard the most. The respected business mogul further explained that their decision was significant as it was evidence of the prevalent sentiments of the majority of Ndi Anambra.

“Comrade Magnus and this powerful delegation are welcome to the PDP, and I can assure you that this is a sign of things to come .I want to thank our host, Governor Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Anambra Governorship election, and I think it is befitting that he is on hand to welcome our new members,” Ozigbo added.

Chief Nwobu, in his address, expressed excitement at receiving the delegation into the PDP. He added that they would be fully integrated into the PDP structure and work together to achieve victory in November.

….Anambra indigenes in Delta endorse Ozigbo

Indigenes of Anambra in Delta State have hosted and endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Various town unions, political groups and Igbo associations in the forum collectively said Ozigbo has the capacity to transform the state as one of the best in Africa.

The President-General of Anambra state town unions in Delta, Mr. Victor Mbanefo in a remark noted that though they were not a partisan association, they were concerned about the current state of affairs in Anambra and the need for somebody who would redeem the image of the state which he noted has been found in the person of Valentine Ozigbo.

He said Ozigbo has the capacity to transform Anambra into one of the best in Africa and the world in general as a widely travelled man who had also proved his mettle in various leadership positions.

While also endorsing Ozigbo, the Chairman of the Igbo Forum in Asaba, Chief Chinedu Obodo, said that Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc had excelled everywhere he worked and was best positioned to replicate the same in Anambra State.

