Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has raised the alarm decrying the infiltration of evil spirits in the Government House.

Consequently, he has urged the church to pray so that the evil spirits would flee from the State House.

The governor made the admission through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwubelu at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka during the Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019 with the theme “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree.”

The governor, whose confession came as a reaction to the ministration of the Bishop of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, who had said there were evil spirits in the society, disclosed that there were also evil spirits in the Government House that come and go.

He, therefore, called upon the church to pray for the state so that the evil spirits would leave the Government House permanently and give the government the chance to provide quality services to the people.

He said: “In the Government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good.”

But in a swift response to him, the Archbishop, Province of Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, stressed that the evil spirits in the Government House were human beings.

Ibezim said while the church fights the evil spirits outside Government House with prayers, the governor should show those inside the way out of the seat of power.

He said: “The government should fight evil spirits themselves in the state house, while the church will fight those outside the Government House.”

The archbishop charged Christians to be prayerful to be able to subdue Satan and its agents looking for who to destroy.

The well-attended prayer rally witnessed the move of the Holy Spirit as prayers were offered for the state, Nigeria, the Church and citizens of the country.