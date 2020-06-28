David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger has urged political actors in Anambra State not to renege on the “gentleman’s agreement” to reserve the governorship position in the 2021 election to candidates from Anambra South senatorial zone of the State.

The 31st Synod gave this charge in a sermon delivered by the Bishop of Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo, at St Simon’s Church, Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area, yesterday, with the theme, Walking in the Spirit.

It said for the 2021 coming election, all hands should be on deck to produce a credible candidate from Anambra South. The synod argued that doing so would engender equilibrium and promote lasting peace and unity in Anambra State.

In another development, while commending the Federal Government on various efforts being made to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the synod expressed strong dissatisfaction on the way and manner the disease has been clinically handled.

It said it was a worrisome situation where basic medical equipment like testing kits and personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses were virtually lacking, a scenario it noted reflected the “unfortunate present health care system of the nation.”

The church commended some corporate bodies, groups, churches themselves and individuals who had in the main, contributed various monetary and material palliative packages to Nigerians towards helping them cushion the effects of lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.