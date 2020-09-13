Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday lampooned those criticizing the recent gift of vehicles to traditional rulers in Anamabra State by Governor Willie Obiano, noting that such gesture was long overdue.

He said the car gifts by Obiano has no political undertone rather the governor deemed it necessary to ease the burden of the monarchs to enable them use the vehicles for the continuous discharge of their duties in their various communities.

Reacting to the statement credited to Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation led by Uzor A. Uzor who called for the impeachment of Governor Obiano because of the car gifts, Obigwe said that such character behind the group should not be taken seriously because of his antecedents.