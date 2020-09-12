Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday lampooned those criticizing the recent gift of vehicles to traditional rulers in Anamabra State by Governor Obiano noting that such gesture was long overdue.

He said the car gifts by Obiano has no political undertone rather the Governor deemed it necessary to ease the burden of the monarchs to enable them use the vehicles for the continuous discharge of their duties in their various communities.

Reacting to the statement credited to Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation led by Uzor A. Uzor who called for the impeachment of Governor Obiano because of the car gifts, Obigwe said such character behind the group should not be taken serious because of his antecedents.

He alleged that Uzor has been an unreliable character hiding under the umbrella of HURIDE to engage in dirty political hatchet job execution for disgruntled opposition elements for peanuts.

“All he needed is for you to provide him little stipends and he will be doing your bidding. His call for the impeachment of the Governor can best be described as the voice of Jacob but the hands of Esau. Those speaking through him are disgruntled opposition elements that earlier plotted to use the 13 suspended traditional rulers to set Anambra on fire and the evil plot failed.

“Dede Uzor is not a human right activist and his so called amorphous group is just what he uses to deceive the gullible minded. Sane minds applauded Governor Obiano for distributing Innoson SUVs to Anambra traditional rulers. What the Governor did was very much commendable and not an impeachable offence. Dede Uzor and his cohorts should have it at the back of their minds that Anambra people will not allow them to plunge our state into uncontrollable political crisis. It will be in their best interest to turn a new leaf” he said.