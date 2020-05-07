David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State governor’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has donated a bungalow and water borehole to a widow, Ifeoma Ogbuanukwu, of Umuehi village, Akwaihedi in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Presenting the gifts, Mrs Obiano called for strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures. She said the gesture was in line with the objectives of the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) to build houses for indigent widows, noting that 27 houses had already been built and handed over to beneficiaries across the state.

The governor’s wife, who explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the world, forcing people to stay home, said the new two-bedroom bungalow was intended to ensure the beneficiary stayed home and safe.

In her appreciation, the 2020 reigning queen of Mbanese, which comprises Akwaihedi, Ebenator, Ezinifite, Osumenyi and Utuh in the council, Blessing Opkara, said Mrs Obhiano’s gesture could not be quantified in terms of the relief that had been provided for the beneficiary.

Opkara, who emerged winner as the 3rd crowned queen of just concluded Face of Mbanese beauty pageant in the area, thanked Mrs Obiano for her kind gesture.

One of the prominent sons of the community and Chief Executive Officer of Elephant Town Entertainment, Lagos, Jovita Ogboloagha, lauded Mrs Obiano and wished that other philanthropists across the state would follow her footsteps.