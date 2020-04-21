Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Wife of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, yesterday, donated N1 million to the state’s COVID-19 Appeal Fund.

She made the donation through her Non-Governmental Organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE).

The cheque containing the amount was presented on behalf of Mrs. Obiano by a member of the CAFE board, Dr. Glory Ogugua, at a ceremony at the Government House, Awka.

This is even as the member representing Anambra West Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Patrick Obalim-Udoba, distributed various food items to his constituents.

At the event which took place at Umueze Anam, Obalim-Udoba said he came up with the measure to help cushion the harsh economic effects of Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

Some of the items distributed were bags of rice, noodles, alcohol-based sanitisers, buckets, liquid soaps, among other items.

Mrs. Obiano, said the donation by CAFE to the state fund was a demonstration of the compassionate and selfless disposition of the NGO whenever the health and wellbeing of the people were threatened as being witnessed with the Coronavirus pandemic.