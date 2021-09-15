Anambra State First Lady, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has lambasted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for calling her out over the political issues involving the APC and the state government.

Director General of the Andy Uba Campaign Council, Paul Chukwuma, and the state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, has named Mrs Obiano as one of the APGA stalwarts threatening the members of their party including the six House of Assembly members who defected to the APC recently.

Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano, Mr. Emeka Ozumba, in a statement, cautioned APC to leave his principal’s wife alone. He said Mrs Obiano was innocent of whatever allegations the APC had levelled against her.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online diatribe credited to the DG of the Sen. Andy Uba Campaign, Sir Paul Chukwuma, who purports to be advising Mrs Obiano (Osodieme) on “how to be a mother” over an issue that does not in any way concern her except that she is the wife of the governor and a soft target for Mr. Chukwuma.

“Chukwuma felt sufficiently emboldened to drag her into violent conversation to justify the fact that the APC in Anambra and their tainted candidate can also be heard even if on a matter he has neither information nor the competence to speak on.

“And what is more? He has resorted to muckraking and spurious allegations against decent persons and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in order to be counted as having an opinion on an issue.”

Ozumba called on the APC “to get serious and stop playing to the gallery in the name of politics.”

“Without doubt, the motherly role of Mrs. Obiano is well-known to Ndi Anambra and they do not need attention seekers to remind them that Osodieme is a philanthropist and a mother par excellence.”

“Why did the chieftains of APC gather to discuss and smear the governor’s wife and innocent personalities rather than marshalling out their plans for Anambra?” Ozumba queried.

