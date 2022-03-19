The Obi of Awka Ancient Kingdom, Awka Capital Territory, Dr. Austin Ndigwe (JP), has given the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano seven days to publicly apologise to the entire Igbo people or face serious consequences, over her sacrilegious action against the symbol of Igbo unity, Bianca Odumegwu- Ojukwu.

A press statement signed by the traditional ruler emphasised that the former governor’s wife should also tender an unreserved apology to the new governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for her disgraceful conduct during his inauguration as well as to the chief judge of the state who was conducting the swearing in.

“Bianca told me after the incident that what angered her was that Ebere called her unprintable names, including prostitute and queried her presence at the swearing in ceremony.

“Unfortunately, this grave sin was committed in the land of Awka, which is known for peace and unity. Therefore, as the traditional ruler of the people and chief custodian of our culture, I am under obligation to perform some sacrifices to cleanse our land of this filth and pollution and to appease the gods.

“A study of the scenario as the incident occurred showed that her action was deliberate because as it were she came very much prepared to disrupt the swearing in ceremony. And it is troubling that she began her ignoble actions when the chief judge stood up to swear in the new governor as she came and sat on his seat, a clear show of shame and lack of respect.

“Even when she was informed that the seat was for the chief judge, she refused to vacate the seat, only for her to stand up and move towards the direction of Bianca Ojukwu to start pouring venom on her.