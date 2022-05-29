From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for Anambra North Senatorial zone.

Ebelechukwu, popularly called Osodieme, defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, to clinch the ticket.

The party’s primary poll was held at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state. She scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili, got 120.

Other aspirants at the election included the state former Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta who got two votes, and one Mr Onwuteaka Sam Jnr who equally got two votes out of the 276 total votes cast at the poll.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr O. Ikenna, who declared Mrs Obiano winner of the keenly contested poll, commended the contestants and the delegates for conducting themselves well during the exercise.