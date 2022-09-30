Ben Dunno, Warri

As supporters of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his Vice, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, prepares for a nation wide campaign rallies across the country, tomorrow (October 1), national Coordinaor, Niger-Delta Obedient Movement (NDOM), Chief Victor Ifada, has urged party supporters, especially in Delta state, to maintain law and order during the rallies.

Making the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, Chief Ifada, noted that the Independence Day rally by the Obedient supporters in Delta state would not be any different from what we had witnessed in other parts of the country, assuring that members of the Movement are law abiding.

He noted that since the main agenda of the Obedient Movement was to campaign based on issues rather than individuals, the leadership of the NDOM which is the umbrella body of the various Obidients movement in the region would ensure strict compliance to addressing specific national issues during the rally.

According to him; “We members of the Niger Delta Obedients Movement (NDOM), working presently with the understanding of the various Obiebents groups across the South-South region for the purpose of harmonizing ourselves for the common goal of ensuring that our Princpal, Mr. Peter Obi and his Vice, Yusuf Datti, emerged the winner of 2023 general elections.”

“We are made up of law abiding citizens who came together from all walks of life to rescue the nation from bad leadership and we have maintained a very high integrity based on our peaceful dispositions in all the campaign rallies held so far which we intend to maintain in the Delta rally tomorrow, October 1, to commemorate the Independence anniversary”.

“We are using this medium to call on our members and non members alike from the various communities in the region to join us in the rally tomorrow, as we will ensure that the movement in all the parts of the city is properly in check to avoid violence and any form of breakdown of law and order”, Ifada reaffirmed.

The rally which ticks off from DSC Roundabout in Effurun, Uvwie Council area, would see the Obedient matching through the popular Warri/Sapele road and ending up at the Warri City Township stadium.