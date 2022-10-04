From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Conveners of the just concluded Obidient Rally held in Aba Abia state have disassociated themselves from a report which said the group endorsed the senatorial ambition of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

A national daily (not the Sun), claimed in its report that the Conveners of the Movement have endorsed the Senatorial ambition of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to represent the good people of Abia South Senatorial District in the senate come 2023.

In a release signed by Onyelucheya Prince, Coordinator; Precious Ijay Ogueri, Secretary and Onyebuchi Chukwu,

Co-Coordinator of the group in Abia State, the Obidient movement it has not been known for endorsing candidates yet.

The Movement noted that the report which said the Conveners of the Obidient Movement in Abia have endorsed governor Ikpeazu for senate was false, unfounded, malicious, misleading and highly provocative, because it never happened and will never happen.

While urging the public should to disregard the report, the release said those who were quoted to have spoken to the press as Conveners of the rally are PDP agents who have no business with the Obidient Movement, and played no role in organizing the rally.

“We have three known key leaders who arranged and got the necessary approvals from the Police, DSS and other Law Enforcement Agencies for the rally, therefore those whose names are being publicized as leaders of the Obidient Movement who endorsed Ikpeazu for Senate are impostors who have been sponsored to impersonate the Obidient Movement and mislead the public.

“We could not have endorsed Ikpeazu for Senate because he represents the exact opposite of what the Obidient Movement stands for.

“The inspiration behind the Obidient Movement and the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi represents interegrity and excellence in private and public service. He manifested these to the fullest while he held sway as Anambra state governor where he left footprints of verifiable performance in almost every sector of the Anambra Economy”.

While warning against any act of impersonation, the Movement said it might be left with no option than to commence legal action against the impostors.