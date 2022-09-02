From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Obi/ Datti Media Office has berated Delta State Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over comments on Peter Obi’s appearances in churches

The media office advised Okowa to focus on marketing himself rather than trying to dent Obi’s image, adding that no amount of side talks can stop or distract the LP flag bearer.

According to a statement by the team, Okowa got it all wrong by accusing the Labour Party presidential candidate of fanning the embers of religion and the associated sentiments.

It said the governor exposed himself as grossly ignoring the magnitude of the nation’s challenges and why Nigerians were rising in support of the LP presidential ticket holder.

“Okowa’s baseless allegation is one of the many attempts at trying to label Obi as belonging to the country’s primaeval politics, religion, tribe, and geography.

First, Obi was tagged a mere social media blitz, hanging in the air without structure; second, he was labelled an Igbo and IPOB irredentist, and, now Okowa, grieved by Obi’s popularity among the lay faithful now, says he is fanning religious sentiments.

“The truth is that Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.

“Recently in Kaduna State, Obi attended a wedding ceremony in a Mosque and his admirers thronged around him in a bid to touch him. Moreover, Obi the Datti Media office is privy to the fact that in most of the top public church appearances of Obi, including a recent Dunamis Church outing in Abuja, the Delta state governor was always invited.

“He either stayed away or sends his wife to represent him and because Obi does not like a rep where the people want him, he strives to show presence despite his tight schedule.

“We don’t expect Governor Okowa to join in this fantasy talks of attack dogs but to use every available avenue he has to market himself and his candidate instead of dwelling in gainsaying anything that concerns Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Truth which is glaring and known to even Okowa is that the Labour Party candidate is leading a movement that cannot be stopped or distracted by any side talk because it was prompted by long-standing oppression of the people who are about to be liberated with Obi’s message of hope.”

The media office urged Nigerians to remain obedient and never lose sight of the new Nigeria of their dreams.

“Taking back the country and rebuilding it is a task that is almost certain as there is no going back. The oppressors have forced the oppressed to pull the trigger and there is going back,” said.