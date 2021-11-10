Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory in the Anambra governorship election.

Obidike also called on the runner ups to joins hands with the victor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to work for the good of the state

Obidike while addressing journalists in his country home in Nnewi, regarding the Anambra gubernatorial election, said; “So far, I wish to commend Ndi Anambra for the peace they have maintained during this electoral exercise in electing a new Governor for the state”.

He also commend all whom have shown restraint, and sheathed their swords to see that violence and shedding of blood did not mare the state during the period of elections.

Hon Obidike commended President Muhammadu Buhari who gave the matching order to the security agencies to provide adequate security for all during the election and ensure that elections hold in Anambra.

The APC chieftain said the President’s order was a timely intervention in defence of democracy in Nigeria and to protect the electoral mandate of the people, adding that “Anything short of that would have landed us in anarchy and once their is a vacuum in governance, rouges crip into the system and hold the people ransom and that is not what we want in Anambra.

“If you want to serve your people, then go through the polls in respect of our democracy and value system.

“Any attempt to disenfranchise Ndi Anambra of the true leadership and governance they deserve will only spell doom for us.”

While commending the Inspector General of Police and his officers for their professionalism in handling the complex Security situation in Anambra, as well as the protection of lives and properties, APC chieftain said anything short of that that could have led to loss of lives and property.

He said: “Ndi Anambra are a peace loving people, and therefore our state is not an abode for criminals who seek to perpetrate all sorts of heinous crimes at the detriment of the state.

“The good people of Anambra are progressives and will continue to support our security agencies to maintain peace and tranquility in state.”

Finally, its not about who or which party that won the election, but rather it’s a victory’s for democracy, it’s a victory for Ndi Anambra and it’s a victory for peace, security and good governance.

