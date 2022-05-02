Obidike Chukwuebuka, the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Obidike who made this statement available to the press in Nasarawa, LGA, Kano state, Monday morning, he said: “Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe who celebrates another Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan fast

“He urged Islamic faithfuls to continue to pray for peace, unity and National security of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Let us continue to demonstrate love, selflessness, forgiveness, to promote peace in our daily activities as enshrined in the holy Quran and to be of service to those who are suffering and displaced.”

Obidike said at a time like this when Nigeria is facing unprecedented challenges, it was imperative for citizens to look inward and re-dedicate themselves to their Creator through prayers and sincere acts of worship.

He noted that Nigeria is a blessed country and as such Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences.

Obidike tasks Nigerians to continue keeping faith with the leadership of the country as well as giving their own quota to the development of the country.

