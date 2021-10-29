The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the National Strategic Lobby Committee of the party, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has described Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III of Nnewi, Anambra State, as “the pillar of Nnewi development,” as the traditional ruler marked his 96th birthday.

Obidike stated that Igwe’s leadership brought peace and happiness to the town, adding that his decades of kingship has not only kept the various sections of the town together, but also earned for it the recognition of having the monarch with longest reign in Africa.

He said: “With greatest respect and honor, I rejoice with the entire good people of Nnewi in celebrating our Royal Highness’ birthday, as a commemoration of the day God has graced the people of Nnewi with the most gracious beloved king.

“Igwe Orizu is the grand patron of the state traditional rulers and he is the longest serving monarch in Nigeria and Africa with 55 years on the throne. Nnewi kingdom has attained world recognition and admiration due to the nobility and greatness of our king.

“His wise leadership has brought peace and happiness to our great town, the story of the development of Nnewi will not be written without acknowledging the contributions of Igwe Orizu.

“He has kept all the communities in Nnewi united and peaceful. Nnewi today is being rated by Forbes as the town with highest number of billioniares in Africa. Therefore, we revere our king with high regard and respect.”

Obidike prayed God to always bestow His blessings upon the traditional ruler as he continued to lead his people on the right path.

Born 1925, Igwe Orizu is the 20th Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi.

