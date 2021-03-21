As preparation for 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra state hots up, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a proactive youth activist and advocate of good governance on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas after a security meeting in the state.

Addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra state, Obidike said, “My move today was to ensure peaceful, free and credible election on November 6 in our state.

“I am here to also appeal that security should be beef up across the state , as tension is currently rising as a result of recent shooting and killing of policemen which was followed by the burning down of police stations.

He also stated the need for something to be done about it and fish out the culprit who wants to disturb the peace of the state and also the commissioner should ensure that he resist any attempt by some political actors in the state to subvert the will of the people during election.

Mr. Kuryas thanked Obidike for the visit and warned every participant across the state to be law abiding as no breach of the law will be condoned.

He further assured the safety of lives and properties, saying that the police will be provided in all the three senatorial districts and the 21 Local government in the state.