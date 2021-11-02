Following the return of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the UK, the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has paid a private visit to him in his Abuja residence, to welcome him back to the country.

Speaking to the journalists after the closed door meeting with Tinubu, Hon. Obidike said: “Asiwaju is a father to me and to all other youths in the APC and he has continued to play a pivotal role in the youth constituency through his impactful human capacity development which is the best gift of life. So as his son, and upon his return to Nigeria, I said I will come and welcome my father today and equally brief him of certain things we have been able to achieve while he was out of the country.

“I am happy to see him, hail and hearty, and it’s my prayer that the good Lord continues bless and keep him in good health and protection.

