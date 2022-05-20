The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups Hon.Chukwuebuka Obidike on Friday paid a condolence visit to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to commiserate with the Ambassador and the people of United Arab Emirates over the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayad Al Nahyan who until his death was the president of the United Arab Emirates.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He was received by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahaq Obaid Al Taffaq and members of the diplomatic corps. Hon. Obidike described the death of the former president as a great loss to the global community.

He equally eulogized the late president as he described him as a unifier and a leader with vision to transform his people, adding that the Late Sheikh Kalimantan Bin Zayad is a global icon who will be remembered for his developmental leadership and transformation of the United Arab Emirates.

He prayed the Almighty to grant him eternal repose