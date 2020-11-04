(Miming at the background, Rex Lawson’s unforgettable lyrics: “NA YOU GIVE ME NAME… NA YOU GIVE ME NAME… GOD BLESS YOU, GOD BLESS YOU…” Enter Gen. Boji-Boji Atamuna Twice Commander of the Combat Regiment… Behind, all maintaining their command positions, are the GSO, Col. Tongue Cutter Burutali Ali Koboko Adjutant, Major Olajide Olakankita, Major 419 Utueke, Sergeant Okon Bassey and the other ranks…)

Gen. Boji Boji Atamuna: Muster the parade and quickly give me the SITREP!

Col. Tongue Cutter Burutali Koboko: Sir, another Emergency in two weeks! America in a lightning operation moved in … and landed the dreaded SEAL and in seconds of the operation, wiped out the ragtag bandits, released the American, and before anybody could say “Jack Robinson” the man was secured to his family across the Atlantic!

Maj. Olajide Olakankita: This is a provocation. Even though they were here to effect the release of their national, no independent nation can fold its hands and allow another power to violate its airspace on any pretext.

Col. Tongue Cutter B. Koboko: Major, we have a regional West Africa Defense Agreement with the USA on terrorism, etc.

Major Olakankita: Balderdash! We are lucky. One day, a Trump could decide to send in the US SEAL Rangers…. the toughest and most physically fit soldiers in the US Army. The training programme of the Ranger is divided into various phases that test soldiers’ physical and mental toughness. Over half of the candidates are weeded out in the first four days of punishing marches, navigation drills and physical fitness test. We don’t know… whenever such covert operations take place, the invading force returns with a lot of information.

Sergeant Okon Bassey: Sir, the official SITREP no cover the PYTHON DANCE wey don start for Obigbo. My wife’s people don run. They are running to Azumiri, to Ngwaland and are trekking to Ekot Ekpene, to Akwa Ibom. The Python Dance is on rapid fire and by the time the Jiso is over, Obigbo will be Carthaganized!

Major 419 Uteuke: I thank Sergeant Okon Bassey for his true intelligence report and of course his K.O. Mbadiwe English! As the regimental Intelligence Officer, I concure with Okon Bassey’s observation and reports, the Pythons are not only dancing, the predator is constricting and crushing life out of Obigbo.

The Nigerian civil war unleashed immeasurable anger and hatred among the unpolished nations of Nigeria versus the equally voracious wounded Biafrans on the other side. In the Port-Harcourt sector, the Rivers men, led by Isaac Boro, Sara Wiwa, Admiral Soroh, unleashed mayhem against Biafra who had on their side the flying Brown brothers Col. Brown, Commander of the Biafrans’ Arsenal Battalion, the scientist Dr. Leton whose contributions led to the wonder of the Biafran local refinery ingenuity. Emmanuel Aguma and Frank Opigo, the educationist; these two were critical to the Consultative Assembly LOBBY that advised Ojukwu to declare Biafra. In fact, the greatest female Commander of the war was an Ijaw Commander of The Fire Catchers! All that bitterness and anger led to the immediate after-war phase of “Abandoned Properties”.

With the passage of time, the Igbo continued to heal and eventually decided to end their disharmonies with the Rivers people. They stood by Azikiwe Jonathan Goodluck and worked to crown him President. He didn’t do much for his peoples. On his toe emerged a “Mushin Boy” who call himself “nwa Wicked-Give me all”.

Major Olakankita: Nwa Wicked says he is not Igbo?

Major 419 Utueke: That’s the identity crisis those on the borderline of shaky federations suffer from. That inferiority complex is also felt among the Anioma people. The senator from Ndokwa would not caucus with the Sun Senators but his name is Senator Osakwe.

Major Olakankita: Nwa Wicked was the Governor who sent Caterpillars to demolish a hotel during the pandemic days on a mere allegation that the hotel violated few of the government protocol during the lockdown. In Benin, during the last gubernatorial election, the security had to confine nwa Wicked when he landed town with his own army of PDP Pitakwa Kill and Go bandits.

Gen. Atamuna: I thank you Officers and men for your discipline and courage in the face of wanton overthrow of the military code of engagement by a bloody civilian. This governor of Rome, without first of all ascertaining the true situation, drafted the Army to Obigbo, where the military is foraging the entire Obigbo. This governor has violated his primary obligation to his people.

The Hoodlums Brigade after the #EndSARS operations caused a nationwide uprising. Many states have announced the institution of INQUIRY Panels to look into that bloody earthquake.

Give-me-all-nwa-Wicked is on record, the first governor who proscribed a very popular movement of a people and within seconds moved the notorious Nigerian Army to a particular community to go on a bloody dance of the Anaconda snake. This is a democide and the consequences are beyond here. We are considering taking the bedroom Napoleon to the ICC for him to answer charges of killing and maiming of innocent humanity…acting as an agent in collaboration with others to exterminate another group. TODAY, THE BLOOD OF THE INNOCENT HAVE RESTORED OBIGBO’S NAME!

Give-me-all-nwa-Wicked will be the President in Obigbo’s Mass Grave!

Adjutant, dismiss the Parade!