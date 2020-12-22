From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has appealed to the international community to, as a matter of urgency, deploy aids to the victims of the recent massacre in Obigbo community of Rivers State.

It also called for visa ban on Governor Nyesom Wike, for his alleged role in the bloody attack on humanity.

After an extensive review and reflection on the recent war-grade invasion of Obigbo by the Nigerian military on the invitation of the governor, the group condemned the alleged gruesome murder of over 40 persons in Obigbo, and about 100 wounded others. It further decried the alleged transfer and detention of several young people arrested in Obigbo to Kainji Military Barracks in Niger State and other parts of the north.

A statement by its Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, regretted that such war-grade genocide was unleashed on Obigbo, based on allegations that IPOB attacked security posts and killed some security personnel.

Onyike said that the ADF did not and will not condone any unprovoked attack on security officers of the State unless such an attack was in self-defence.

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) hereby with tears in our eyes call on the United Nations and other world powers, to prevail on the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Government to release without any further delay those innocent victims who are still alive; Rivers State Government should institute an urgent judicial commission of inquiry to uncover both the background and the extent of the killings as well as the identity, number and state of all those secretly airlifted to Minna, Niger State, who are currently in detention.

“ADF and the Coalition of Igbo Religious and Civil Society Organizations shall petition the United Nations (UN) and the Government of the United States (USA) and European Union (EU) to press for the seizure of the properties of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and to place him on a visa ban with restrictions from traveling to Western Europe and the Americas.”