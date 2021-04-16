By Christian Agadibe

Obimzy Records has signed onto its label fast rising artistes, Imisiola Ladele aka Mr. Tunes and Tomoloju Eniola aka Clawd Boy.

The contract-signing event, which held at a Lekki Phase 1 studio in Lagos, saw the artistes performing their new singles to a select guest of celebrities that included Ruggedman, Larry Gaga and DJ Neptune among others.

Mr. Tunes, who started doing music professionally in 2017, described his music as talismanic. “My music style could be defined as a charming magical sound that brings you healing and good luck. I call it talismanism,” he said.

For 19-years-old Clawd Boy, who started music in 2019, his new single eulogises women. “This is a song that appreciates and praises women. I’m sure it will spin and thrill their hearts when it hits the waves.”

On the part of Obimzy Records, its goal is beyond just picking artistes, but carefully distinguishing the best of talents to work with, and also promote.

“Clawd Boy is just 19 yet very talented. It wasn’t just picking up an artiste from anywhere; he knows his onions. Clawd Boy has a distinct sound from the ordinary, which distinguishes him from millions of artistes that want to be signed under our label.”