The momemtum of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State continues to swell, with the party giving its tickets to prominent politicians.

The latest catch for the party is business mogul and lawyer, Dr. Obina Uzoh, who has clinched the senatorial ticket for Anambra South.

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, was first the join LP after pulling out of the race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket as well as dumping the party. He is LP’s presidential candidate.

Ex-chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, also joined LP and won its senatorial ticket for Anambra Central.

Also former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Tony Nwoye, is the senatorial candidate of LP for Anambra North.

