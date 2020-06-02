Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Committee set up by the High Court Of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the case of forgery and fraud involving Dr Obinna Uzor has recommended the dismissal of three officers of the court over alleged complicity in the forgery of court documents.

It also recommended the demotion of others involved in the fraud.

Uzor was alleged to have forged the court documents in his bid to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Specifically, he was said to have used fake and forged documents and in connivance with the Court officials tried to unseat Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator repress Anambra South Senatorial District.

The Committee in its report dated March 16th,2020 and the certified true copy obtained on June 1st 2020 established that the court officials connived with Dr Uzor and his lawyers to perpetrate fraud and forgery of documents of the court.

According to the Committee’s report signed by its Chairman Madugu Mohammed Alhaji and Secretary Aminu Nash Audu “the Committee after investigation and careful study of evidence adduced and all the exhibits tendered discovered that the entire suit contracted in CV/3044/18 was a fraud and does not exist in The FCT High Court record.

“The purported suit was not assigned by the Hon. Chief Judge and not found on any court register except the mutilated register in the process unit. The Hon. Chief Judge’s signature was forged and dated on the receipt of payment, processes were all altered to October 2018 to make the purported suit filed on September 25th 2029 look like a pre-election matter.

The Committee discovered that our of the six receipts cross checked by the Head of Revenue, four of them were not allocated to the FCT High Court. This means that those receipts were used to perpetrate the fraud.

The Committee further discovered that some of the Staff of the High Court were part of the fraud. Kingsley Okoroh Ebibrah a Registrar who was part of the alteration to the date was found guilty of gross misconduct which is inimical to the service was recommended for dismissal from the service of the FCT High Court.

Micheal Enuenwosu an Assistant Executive Officer was found guilty of gross misconduct and was recommended for dismissal from service. Maku Felix a Senior Executive Officer was also found guilty of gross misconduct and recommended for dismissal from service while Ibrahim Yau an Assistant Chief on Grade Level 14 was demoted and relieved of his appointment as Commissioner Of oaths.

Avoiding Kolawole a Chief Clerical officer was also recommended for demotion in rank, Iraq Umar a Principal Registrar 11 was also recommended for demotion in rank. While Shaibu Alhassan an Appeal Unit Staff was exonerated of all charged against him.

Specifically, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had through his Counsel, Chukwuemeka Nwuigwe petitioned the Chief Judge Of the FCT High Court basically on what they perceived as unprecedented fraud in the history of the Nigerian Judiciary. He alleged that the staff altered, mutilated and back dated processes of an unassigned suit to cause damage to him.

He stated that their grouse is that due to the manipulation of the officers of the court gross and unprecedented injustice has been done to him as he could not defend himself as he was not part of the proceedings.

The Court Of Appeal and the Supreme Court have dismisses Obinna Uzor’s appeals for lack of territorial jurisdiction.