Tony John, Port Harcourt

residents of Rumukwurusi, Elelenwo and Akpajo communities in Obio/Akpor and Eleme local government areas of Rivers State, yesterday, trooped out to celebrate Governor Nyesom Wike for the dualisation of the magnificent 5.6 kilometre Rumukwurusi- Elelenwo – Akpajo road.

School children, mothers, traders and religious groups lined up the road, singing the praise of Governor Wike, who intervened when the area was cut off from the rest of the state.

Commissioning the road, Wike said many residents of the area would have forgotten the deplorable nature of the road linking the two local government areas. He said the immediate past administration refused to construct the road because of some prominent indigenes of the area.

His words: “People will easily forget the very deplorable condition of this road before we intervened. Today, Julius Berger through consistent funding by the state government has delivered one of the best qualities of roads.

“The previous administration refused to construct the road because some prominent Elelenwo indigenes lived around here. Specifically, the former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu and House of Representatives member, Kingsley Chinda “.

He expressed surprise that after the construction of the road, a traditional ruler from the area who thought he would not be re-elected joined the opposition to play negative politics.

The state governor formally renamed the Rumukwurusi- Elelenwo-Akpajo road as Justice Iche Ndu Road in honour of the former Chief Judge of State.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the 5.6 kilometre road has five roundabouts and conduits for telecommunication companies to set up their facilities.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr. Solomon Eke, said that the people of the two local government areas were happy with the government for delivering on the project.

He said that Eleme and Obio/Akpor local government councils would not allow anyone to throw refuse on the median of the road.

Several traditional dance troupes from Eleme and Obio/Akpor local government areas entertained guests at the commissioning programme.